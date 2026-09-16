PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye donated money to every teacher at an elementary school in Rhode Island so they could buy supplies they were not yet able to for the new school year.

The couple turned the Alfred Lima Sr. Elementary School teacher’s Amazon wishlists into their realities with their donation of $200 to each teacher. The teachers said they used that money to purchase headphones, STEM research projects, pencils, and other supplies.

“Drake and Ann Michael – we love you as a player, and we love you as people, and as teachers we feel seen and appreciated. Thank you for this,” one teacher said.

“A lot of the money comes out of our own pockets sometimes, because the district doesn’t have it,” said April Williams, another teacher. “So it’s greatly appreciated the two of them did something for our students.”

Drake said he and Ann Michael are grateful they were able to help out the community.

“You know I’m all on board for helping others out,” Maye said. “We’ve been blessed, blessed by the Lord and what we have we ought to display, and kind of share it with others. I know there’s probably other schools and teachers that could benefit from it.”

Drake also said he credits Ann Michael with spearheading the project.

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