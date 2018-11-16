Dramatic video: Firefighters rush into action to save life of infant who stopped breathing

(WHDH) — Firefighters frantically rushed into action last week when a distressed mother showed up at an Arkansas firehouse with her unconscious son in her arms.

Surveillance video shared on Facebook by the Searcy Fire Department shows Alexandria Mansfield asking firefighters to help her resuscitate the boy, who had stopped breathing after a choking fit, according to officials.

Lieutenant Cody Larque performed a life-saving maneuver, helping 10-month-old Evan Don Scott to breathe freely again, The Daily Citizen reports.

Many other firefighters could be seen swarming around Larque to provide assistance as he worked to save the boy’s life.

The end of the video showed the baby smiling and holding onto Larque as everyone walks into the fire station.

