Drawbridge between Lynn, Saugus closed due to mechanical issue

(WHDH) — MassDOT officials say a drawbridge between Lynn and Saugus has been closed due to mechanical issues.

The Belden G. Bly Bridge, also known as the Fox Hill Drawbridge, has been closed according to a MassDOT release.

The bridge, which crosses the Saugus River along Route 107, became stuck in the open position due to an issue with a steel rope used to operate the bridge.

An evaluation is underway, but the bridge will remain closed through Monday.

Detours will be posted along Summer Street, Lincoln Avenue, Ballard Street, and Boston Street. MBTA buses will also be detoured along this route.

MassDOT says a plan to replace the bridge is already in the works.

