Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opening in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A drive-thru coronavirus testing site is set to open Friday at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care’s Quincy headquarters’ parking lot.

The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation partnered with ConvenientMD Urgent Care to open the testing site at 1600 Colony Drive beginning at noon.

“This creative partnership with ConvenientMD is designed to help provide timely, easy and critical access to COVID-19 testing in our communities, where our communities need it most,” said Michael Carson, President and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and chair of the Foundation’s board of directors. “This testing service will assist public health efforts in the growing need to identify COVID-19 positive patients, as well as enable hospital emergency rooms and health care workers on the frontline to focus their resources and efforts on patients in the greatest need of immediate care.”

Before visiting the testing site, all patients will have to be evaluated by ConvenientMD’s face-to-face Virtual Urgent Care service by calling 617-303-6400.

Following the evaluation, a medical provider will determine if the patient should be tested prior to referring them to the site.

Patients will be tested in their vehicle by a member of ConvenientMD’s medical staff.

The service is available to the general public.

“The safety of our patients, employees, and the medical community are of utmost importance during this time and we will continue to take proactive steps to navigate this pandemic as it continues to evolve” said Dr. Mark Pundt, President and Chief Medical Officer of ConvenientMD. “With the help of the Harvard Pilgrim Foundation, we’re expanding outpatient COVID-19 testing at the Quincy location for patients who may be experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Our goal is to continue the mission of reducing the spread of this virus as much as possible. Anyone in Massachusetts now can speak with a provider in a virtual face-to-face visit in the safety of their home, who will evaluate and, if indicated, refer them for COVID-19 testing while remaining in their vehicle.”

ConvenientMD is providing Virtual Urgent Care and COVID-19 evaluation services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

COVID-19 testing services via the drive-through testing site are available by appointment between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, only after an evaluation.

On average, results for COVID-19 testing will take 5 to 7 days. ConvenientMD will follow up with all patients directly regardless of test results and whether or not they have a primary care physician.

All Massachusetts insurance companies are covering COVID-19 testing with no member cost sharing. Additionally, insurers are also covering telemedicine services. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and other insurance companies are waiving all patient costs for ConvenientMD virtual urgent care visits to be evaluated for COVID-19.

