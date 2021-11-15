FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The public will again be able to enjoy a dazzling holiday lights display from the comfort of their car at Gillette Stadium this holiday season.

The home of the Patriots and Revolution will shine bright from Friday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Dec. 24, as guests of the Magic of Lights experience the thrill of spectacular LED and animatronic displays featuring familiar holiday favorites that will be accompanied by a festive soundtrack.

Guests will enjoy displays including Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Snow Flurry Tunnel, as well as Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

New in 2021, Magic of Lights will also feature the Illuminating Mega Trees, boasting 40 feet of dancing lights synchronized to popular holiday tunes.

Magic of Lights is created with nearly one million sparkling lights.

The holiday experience will be opened daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Guests can purchase tickets for an assigned date starting at just $40 per vehicle. Special bus and limo pricing is also available.

