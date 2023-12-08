REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing criminal charges after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Revere early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Abruzzi Street arrested the driver following a struggle on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, malicious and wanton destruction of property, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, according to police.

The driver was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail following his arraignment.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)