LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an early morning rollover crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Monday that left a driver hospitalized, officials said.

Troopers responding to areported rollover crash in the area of Exit #4 on Interstate 93 southbound determined that a 23-year-old Londonderry man had veered off the road and crashed, state police said.

He was taken to Parkland Medical Center with minor injuries.

