HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man will be arraigned on a reckless homicide by motor vehicle charge following his arrested in connection with a crash at an Apple store in Hingham that killed one person and injured 19 others, officials announced.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, after an investigation by state and local police, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz’s Office.

In a social media post, Cruz said Rein was arrested and charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle and will be arraigned in Hingham District Court.

HINGHAM CRASH UPDATE: As a result of the extensive investigation by @statepolice @HinghamPolice, obtained an arrest warrant charging Bradley Rein, 53, with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Rein was arrested last night, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) November 22, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)