WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on Thursday afternoon left an SUV resting on the staircase of a home in Waltham.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Hall and Taylor streets found a black SUV that climbed a set of stairs leading to the entryway of a condo, according to the Waltham Police Department.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman who was operating the Jeep without a license, hit the curb and stepped on the gas instead of the brake, according to police.

Police issued the woman a $100 ticket for failure to use care and unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Photos shared by police showed the Jeep precariously resting on the demolished staircase.

“When unexpected visitors use the wrong staircase,” Waltham police wrote in a tweet. “This is why it’s important to watch where you are going and use care when you are driving.”

Louise Cao and her husband, Oliver Hu, were working inside at the time of the crash.

“Oh my God! There was a car literally climbing on the stairs,” Cao said. “We feel lucky that there were no people on the sidewalk.”

Hu added, “It was like a car accident sound…The house shook a little bit.”

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

