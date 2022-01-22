TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An unresponsive driver was hospitalized following a crash in Tyngsborough overnight, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Willowdale Road and Spruce Avenue found a severely mangled vehicle at the scene.

A MedFlight was requested and the driver was taken to an area hospital, according to Tyngsboro police. Their condition has not been released.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately unavailable.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)