MEDFORD, Mass. (WHHD) – Police responded to a fatal pedestrian crash in Medford on Sunday.

A juvenile boy was travelling in the area of Spring and Emerald Street in Medford when he struck and killed a woman, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said investigation suggests the driver continued on Spring Street, hitting two more pedestrians and a Citizen’s Bank on Yeoman’s Avenue.

The victims, a man and a woman, were transported to area hospitals. A dog that was with them was killed.

The driver was taken into police custody on scene, according to the DA’s office.

State police confirmed one person has died as a result of the crash.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Medford Mayor Stephanie M. Burke released the following statement on Twitter:

“My thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved in this tragic event. The driver is in custody at the Medford Police Department. At this time it is an active investigation. As more information becomes available, we will make an additional statement. ”

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)