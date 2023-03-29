HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham in November, killing one person and injuring 22 others, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham is facing second degree murder charges along with two dozen other charges. He is expected to be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court.

Rein was arrested after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s front window in Hingham. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Rein’s attorney described the crash as a horrific accident. Rein told investigators that his foot became stuck on the accelerator and he lost control.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)