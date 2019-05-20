Driver injured after car slams into house in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was injured Monday afternoon after the car they were driving left the road and slammed into a house in Newton.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a house on Evelyn Road found a black sedan with tinted windows that had driven across the lawn and struck the side of a home, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The driver was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries.

There was no structural damage to the home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

