Driver jailed after hitting and seriously injuring cyclist in N. Wales

A driver in North Wales has been jailed after hitting and seriously injuring a bicyclist.

The 28-year-old driver fell asleep at the wheel before hitting the cyclist.

That driver, identified as Jake David Tompkinson, has been sentenced to 12-months in prison, is not allowed to drive for two-and-a-half years and will have to take an extended driving test at that time.

