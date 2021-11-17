(WHDH) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck left their car folded in half and flattened, authorities said.
The motorist was driving on Interstate 5 in Mount Vernon, Washington, on Tuesday when the truck struck them from behind, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said.
Photos from the scene showed the truck resting on top of the crumpled Nissan Altima.
“There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries,” Oliphant said in a tweet. “In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”
The crash shut down both sides of the highway.
An investigation remains ongoing.
