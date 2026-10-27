CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed in Chelmsford Tuesday morning.

State police at the Andover Barracks said they received 911 calls at approximately 11:40 a.m. reporting a minivan traveling on Route 3 South in Chelmsford crossed the median and was driving south in the northbound lanes. Callers reported seeing the minivan hit one other vehicle and continue for a short distance before it became disabled, state police said.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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