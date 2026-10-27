BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced that there will be no service between North Station & Babcock St (B), Kenmore (C+D), & Heath St (E) on the Green Line this weekend due to signal modernization work.

The MBTA suggests riders can use buses for service to Copley/Back Bay and the Orange Line between Back Bay and North Station.

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