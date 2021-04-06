Drivers who could not get inspections due to RMV outage will get grace period, officials say

BOSTON (WHDH) - People whose car inspection stickers have expired because of the Registry of Motor Vehicles’ software failure will get a grace period, officials said Tuesday.

RMV officials said software vendor Applus Technologies is still restoring its equipment after a nationwide outage March 30, and inspections will not take place from Tuesday through Friday. Drivers who were unable to get their cars inspected will get the following grace periods, officials said:

Motor vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March 2021 (“3” sticker on windshield) will have until April 30 to obtain an inspection.

Vehicles newly purchased or registered on or after March 23 will have until April 30 to obtain an inspection.

Customers who recently had an inspection rejection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded one extra day for each day Applus’s system remains unavailable but should plan to facilitate their inspection as soon as possible once the system is restored and stations are online.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)