Drug suspect claiming to have coronavirus prompts courthouse evacuation

(WHDH) — A drug suspect sent a courtroom into a tizzy on Wednesday after she announced that she had the coronavirus, officials said.

Celia Hill, 34, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, was answering to a drug charge in Mayflower District Court when she stated that she may be infected with the potentially deadly virus, KATV reported.

A judge in the courtroom with Hill announced that the woman had claimed to have come down with a 102-degree fever after coming in contact with an infected patient while on a recent trip, according to the news outlet.

Everyone was then ordered out of the courthouse and Hill was stretchered away by EMTs.

Mayflower Police Chief Robert Alcon told KATV that Hill tested negative for the virus.

Prosecutor David Hogue confirmed that Hill would face charges of filing a false report, obstructing governmental operations, and contempt of court.

“As far as we can tell, she lied about having the coronavirus,” Hogue told the news outlet.

