Dudley first responders organize ‘traveling Santa’ following tree lighting cancellation

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire departments in Dudley have arraigned for Santa to visit the town to make up for the cancellation of the Annual Tree Lighting, officials said.

Santa and his helpers will be riding on a fire truck that will be escorted by police around town this coming Friday, police said.

“Thanks to his long-standing connection with the Town Offices, as well as the Fire and Police Departments, Santa and his helpers have arranged to ride around the town for one night and spread some holiday cheer,” police said in a statement.

The event is scheduled to replace the Annual Tree Lighting, which typically happens the week after Thanksgiving.

The 25-year-old tradition was called off due to coronavirus concerns.

Weather permitting, the traveling Santa event will go on as planned around 4:30 p.m.

