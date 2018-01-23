Dumpster truck overturns, shuts down part of Sullivan Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dumpster truck overturned Tuesday afternoon in Charlestown, shutting down a section of Sullivan Square.

Officials tell 7News that a mechanical failure caused the rollover, which happened shortly before 4 p.m.

Crews are working to clear the scene on Cambridge Street near the Charlestown-Somerville line.

Massachusetts State Police say exit 28 to I-93 north will be closed for about two hours.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

