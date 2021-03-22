Dunkin’ launching free doughnut Wednesdays

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Monday announced that it is launching free doughnut Wednesdays this week.

Each Wednesday from March 24 through April 21, the Canton-based coffee chain says it will give away doughnuts to DD Perks members who purchase any kind of beverage.

Dunkin’ is also rolling out a blueberry pomegranate refresher drink that’s made with iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins.

Guests who are not yet DD Perks members can take advantage of the free doughnut offer by enrolling on the Dunkin’ App or at DDPerks.com.

