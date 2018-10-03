Dunkin’ to celebrate historic Red Sox season with $1.08 coffee

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ plans to help Boston Red Sox fans celebrate the team’s historic 108-win season next week with a special offer.

DD Perks members can score a $1.08 medium hot or iced coffee on Monday, Oct. 8.

The offer is valid at participating locations in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and New York.

