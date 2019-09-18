Early morning blaze destroys home under construction in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home that was under construction in Lexington and nearing completion was destroyed by a blaze that broke early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a two-alarm fire at a home on Jefferson Drive near Grove Street found the structure engulfed in flames, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Officials say firefighters had little trouble knocking down the flames but the home has been deemed a total loss.

The home was unoccupied when the fire broke out but some neighborhood residents were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While you were sleeping, Lexington FF’s battled a 2-alarm fire off of Grove St. The house was under construction and not occupied at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported. @TownOfLexMA @walthamfire866 @Local2313 @LexingtonPatch pic.twitter.com/ZqMnTJWAXs — Lexington FF's L1491 (@LexFire_L1491) September 18, 2019

Front of residential home nearing completion in Lexington MA. Home not occupied at time of Fire. pic.twitter.com/U2LvGJOsPC — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) September 18, 2019

