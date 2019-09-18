Early morning blaze destroys home under construction in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home that was under construction in Lexington and nearing completion was destroyed by a blaze that broke early Wednesday morning.
Crews responding to a two-alarm fire at a home on Jefferson Drive near Grove Street found the structure engulfed in flames, according to the Lexington Fire Department.
Officials say firefighters had little trouble knocking down the flames but the home has been deemed a total loss.
The home was unoccupied when the fire broke out but some neighborhood residents were evacuated as a precaution.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
