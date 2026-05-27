BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston couple faces several charges and is accused of throwing pieces of wood at a group eating at a restaurant.

Arielle Raso, 37, and Gregory Raso, 39, each face several charges.

Police say around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, they responded to Tertulia’s Cafe for a noise complaint issued by the Rasos, who live next door to the restaurant. Officers told them to contact them again if the noise continued past 11 p.m.

Later on, around 8:30 p.m., officers returned to the restaurant for an assault in progress. Police say a victim told them she and several others were eating when a verbal altercation began between the Rasos and the party. The victim claimed the couple complained to the party about the noise and told them, who are Hispanic, to “get out of this country.” They also allegedly used racial slurs and threatened to kill the victims.

Police say the Rasos broke off a piece of the shared fence and threw it at the party, hitting a child, and sprayed them with a hose.

Officers say they heard Arielle admit she sprayed the group with a hose and heard her say “I will kill you, I don’t give a [expletive],” followed by “I’m [expletive] done with all those [multiple racial expletives].”

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