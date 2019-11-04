East Bridgewater Public Schools investigating students’ apparent blackface video

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Public School District is investigating a video that appears to portray several students engaging in “unacceptable behavior” outside of school grounds, and parents say there need to be consequences.

Parents expressing shock and disappointment after East Bridgewater Schools Superintendent Elizabeth L. Legault sent out a letter alerting them to a video that shows several students engaging in what the superintendent called unacceptable behavior.

The video portrays students with black paint on their faces repeatedly using the N-word. It was posted on social media and quickly got the attention of the superintendent, who wrote:

“Such statements and actions are against the core values of our District and our community. The District is in the process of undertaking an investigation into the misconduct.”

Building administration met with students Monday morning to discuss the importance of respect, appreciating the differences in others, and taking responsibility as digital citizens, Legault added.

The school district has also made social workers and guidance counselors available to students.

For now, this remains a school matter.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says the video does not meet the elements of a hate crime in Massachusetts.

But parents said the students should not be let off the hook.

‘Yes, absolutely, I think they should be disciplined,” said Nora Hammond. “It shouldn’t go unnoticed.”

Joel Silva said, “I’m glad the school is taking the action and doing something.”

The superintendent said she was dealing with the matter on Monday

