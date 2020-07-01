East Bridgewater woman escapes injury after large tree falls on car

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater woman managed to escape injury Wednesday after a large tree fell on her car in Brockton.

Officers arriving to the scene on Pearl Street around 3:45 p.m. found the Volkswagen Golf with shattered windows and dented front end according to police.

Broken limbs went flying through the windshield.

The 65-year-old driver was heading southbound when the tree came toppling down.

No further information was released.

