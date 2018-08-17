Eastham beach closed following shark sighting

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard Beach in Eastham has been closed to swimming following a confirmed shark sighting Friday.

The shark was spotted by Cape Cod National Seashore staffers just after 1 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The beach will be closed for at least an hour before swimmers are allowed back in the water.

Sharks were spotted off Truro and Barnstable earlier in the day.

