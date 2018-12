EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Eastham police are turning to the public for help finding two goats who went missing on Monday.

The goats were last seen in the area of Jay Dee Lane near Aspinet Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eastham police at 508-255-0551.

