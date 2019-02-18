EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Fire Chief Kevin Patridge is hailing firefighters from several area departments for quickly containing an attic fire that broke out in a condo complex in Easton early Monday morning and left 12 people displaced.

Crews responding to a report of smoke showing at 11 Nancy Road about 4:22 a.m. found heavy fire in the attic of units 4 and 5 and called for mutual aid. Firefighters from West Bridgewater, Stoughton, and Sharon fire departments responded to the scene and helped knock down the blaze.

Twelve residents of nine units will be temporarily displaced until the electricity and water service are restored. Most will be able to return home.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out in the attic. It is not being considered suspicious.

There were no reported injuries.

In a statement, Partridge said, “I want to commend Captain Malone for his leadership in the initial response to this incident and for directing our mutual aid partners at the scene. The strong work by our firefighters and our colleagues from other communities prevented this fire from spreading to the nearby units and avoided what could have been a far more serious fire.”

