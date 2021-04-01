BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey C. Riley announced Thursday that he is looking to drop the MCAS graduation requirement for the class of 2022.

Riley said that he will be making this recommendation to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

In addition to dropping the MCAS requirement for this year’s 11th graders, the timeline for administering the tests in grades three through eight and 10 will be extended until June 11 in an effort to provide flexibility for school districts.

With the board’s approval, Riley’s recommendation will modify the competency determination requirement in English language arts and mathematics for students in the class of 2022 in recognition of the missed testing opportunities when schools were closed last spring.

The upcoming administration of the MCAS, scheduled to open on May 3, would no longer be required for current 11th graders.

Current juniors and seniors may still take the test this spring to qualify for the Adams Scholarship and Koplik Certificate of Mastery.

Juniors who do not participate this spring will be able to test for scholarships during the retest period in fall 2021.

DESE is also offering remote administration of the ELA, mathematics, and science assessments this spring for grades three through eight to accommodate families who chose to have their children learn remotely through the end of the school year.

