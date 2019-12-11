Emergency crews responding to gas leak in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in Lawrence, according to Fire Chief Moriarty.
The leak is reported to be in the area of Haverhill and Ames streets.
Fire crews and Columbia Gas are on scene working to identify the source of the leak and repair it.
No loss of gas, fire, nor explosions have been reported.
It is unclear if there is a threat to the public.
This is a developing news story;
