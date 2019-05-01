Employers could ban handshakes under new workplace rules

(WHDH) — In an effort to avoid inappropriate touching between co-workers in the workplace and expensive sexual harassment claims, some employers are reportedly considering implementing a ban on handshakes.

An expert at a human resource consulting firm told The Metro that employers could ban all forms of physical contact to avoid confusion about what kind of touch is appropriate.

Kate Palmer, an associate director at Peninsula, says the #MeToo movement has prompted employers to consider adding more “black and white” policies in the workplace.

“Some employers may put a complete ban on physical contact. Whether that’s going too far or not is a question I would pose because it’s contextual,” Palmer told the news outlet. “Does shaking someone’s hand go too far?”

Palmer says employers may opt to just ban contact all together because there is no “grey area.” She says the level of contact that can be deemed appropriate varies depending upon the person.

No employers have gone as far as to ban handshakes but Palmer us urging workers to be aware of all policies. She says company officials should clearly convey what kind of behavior is acceptable.

