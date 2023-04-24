(CNN) — Eric Braeden, one of the most famous actors in daytime television, is sharing about his cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old actor, who for decades has portrayed mogul Victor Newman on “The Young and the Restless,” recently opened up about his health in a video on social media.

According to Braeden, he began to notice an issue with his prostate while recovering from knee replacement.

“I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this,” he said. “It will happen to them.”

Braeden said his frequent urge to urinate sent him to a doctor, and he was given a catheter and a plan for a new bladder treatment procedure.

But after having the original catheter removed, Braeden said he ended up at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles because he was unable to urinate. The doctor who treated him there, according to Braeden, told him he had learned to speak English after moving to the US from Vietnam by watching him on the soap opera and that the actor had cancer.

The surgeon planned to both remove the cancer and perform a UroLift procedure to relieve the pressure on his urethra, Braeden said.

“Now some of you may know that one doesn’t really know what kind of cancer it is until they go into it,” Braeden explained.

The star said he had low-grade and high-grade cancer cells removed. He is undergoing treatment that incorporates immunotherapy.

Braeden said he has already undergone some of the treatments.

“I’m ok, really. It’s not that bad,” he said. “Hopefully, it stays that way.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)