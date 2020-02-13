Everett casino replaces drink servers with robots

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Automatic drink-dispensing machines will be replacing drink servers at the Encore Casino in Everett, executives said.

State regulators approved a special liquor license amendment to allow the measure on Thursday.

The move is meant to speed up drink service for those who are gambling after patrons complained about the slow speed of service, according to executives.

Rough 40 bartenders will be impacted by this move, according to executives.

About 30 drink servers have already accepted new positions at the casino, executives said.

Some patrons claimed they had to wait roughly an hour for their drinks prior.

