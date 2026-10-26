EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was found safe in Everett Monday after a car was stolen from Lynn with that child inside, Everett police said.

Everett police said they were notified by Lynn police that a vehicle with a child inside was stolen at approximately 5 p.m. Everett police said officers were able to track the vehicle to the area of Revere Beach Parkway at Vale Street. After a brief chase, officers were able to safely stop the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

“From my rear view mirror I saw a cop hit a white car, and at first I thought he was trying to get by that white car, quickly realized that that’s the car they’re trying to hit, and he just kept blowing the red light and making a u-turn over and over and over again. There was like nine cops. A guy on a bike almost got hit, a couple cars got hit, and it went on for, like, a good 10 minutes. And then he finally got hit over here, and I believe they grabbed a little girl out of the car, like, a little five-year-old or something,” said Natalie Sarkisian, who was driving nearby at the time.

Police said the child is okay, and is being taken to Mass General Hospital to be checked out. Police said the child’s parents have been notified and will reunite with their child at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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