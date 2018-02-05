Everett School District to layoff more than 50 teachers due to budget shortfall

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) — Students and parents packed a meeting at Everett High School Monday night to support dozens of teachers who the district said they will be laying off due to a budget shortfall.

The school committee laid out the $9 million shortfall, saying state funding has dried up and the city is not paying its share. Superintendent Frederick Forestiere said the committee will negotiate with Everett for $3 million owed but not paid, as well as additional long-term funding.

“Everett is a wealthy community. It’s a wealthy community,” said Foresteire. “So I think they’ll find a way to do it.”

Students and parents held up signs and wore red to support the 58 teachers facing layoffs. Theatre teacher Brittnay Mitchell is one of them.

“I really deeply care about the city and these kids and my co-workers and the administration. And hopefully something will work out,” said Mitchell.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr. said the city is considering $4.5 million in new money, which is still not enough to avoid all the anticipated layoffs. He said he is talking to Gov. Charlie Baker for help.

Students said they are planning a peaceful protest in support of their teachres at Everett City Hall on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)