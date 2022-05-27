EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett School officials are investigating after a message threatening gun violence was discovered on Thursday, Superintendent Priya Tahiliani said in a statement.

According to Tahiliani, the message was found on a bathroom wall threatening gun violence on Friday. While Everett Police found no evidence to support canceling school, Tahiliani says that security personnel and safety measures will be increased.

“This would be troubling under any circumstances but is particularly upsetting in light of what happened in Uvalde, Texas,” Tahiliani said.

No other information was made available.

