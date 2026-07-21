BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford is open after extensive work overnight Monday to install new tolls.

Crews were working from 7 p.m. to remove old toll equipment, resulting in alternate lane closures in both directions.

The project to remove the tolls has been in the works for a bit of time.

A few months ago, the toll plaza was the site of a fiery wreck that left a Bob’s Burgers voice actor seriously hurt.

His car slammed into a toll booth and caught fire. The actor was pulled from the wreckage by a state trooper assigned to protect the governor of New Hampshire, who happened to be there when the crash happened.

He has since recovered from his injuries.

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