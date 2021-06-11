A former corrections officer who had a female inmate perform a sexual act on him in exchange for a McDonald’s meal has been sentenced to 120 days in jail, authorities said.

Randy Allen Beehler, 54, of Foley, Minnesota, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree on March 24, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

In addition to his 120-day jail sentence, he will also be placed on probation for seven years, must participate in sex offender treatment, and register as a predatory offender, the attorney’s office said.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s detectives launched an investigation into alleged criminal sexual conduct on Sept. 30, 2019 after a female inmate reported that while being transported from the Olmstead County Jail to the Hennepin County Jail by Beehler, who served as a Minnesota Department of Corrections transport officer, she was sexually assaulted.

Beehler allegedly told the victim he was going to stop for food during the transport, in which the inmate indicated that she would “do anything” for some food.

Beehler asked if that included coming up to the front seat and “fooling around” before asking the inmate if she would tell anyone if they did, the attorney’s office said.

The inmate reportedly said she would not tell and Beehler responded by saying that she could get in a lot of trouble if she told anyone.

He stopped the vehicle at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Cannon Falls and ordered meals for both of them before parking the vehicle by an abandoned business, uncuffing the inmate, and bring her up to the front seat, according to the attorney’s office.

He then began driving again while the victim performed a sexual act on him, the attorney’s office said.

Beehler initially denied any inappropriate contact but eventually admitted that he had gotten the inmate food at McDonald’s, allowed her to sit in the front seat of the vehicle while there, and that she performed a sexual act on him, the attorney’s office added.

“I am pleased Mr. Beehler is being held accountable for his actions,” ​Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said. “As an employee of the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Mr. Beehler was entrusted with the Victim’s care and protection while transporting her to the Hennepin County Jail. He violated his position of authority by engaging in sexual acts with a woman who was in a very vulnerable situation.”

