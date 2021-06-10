DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts middle school gym teacher accused in a lawsuit of raping a student years ago, has filed a counterclaim against the parents who sued him.

John Blake, a former Duxbury Middle School teacher, in his counterclaim alleges that Joseph and Melissa Foley engaged in a campaign of “character assassination” against him, caused him to lose his job and be held up to “scorn” and “ridicule,” The Patriot Ledger reported Thursday.

Blake, who was also the varsity boys hockey coach at Duxbury High School for nearly two decades, was placed on administrative leave in November after the Foleys alleged that he sexually assaulted their son while he was in middle school in the mid-2000s.

The Foleys filed a $1 million lawsuit against Blake and the school district.

Their son, Joseph Parker Foley, died of an accidental drug overdose last October at age 27.

Blake was fired in early April. He does not face any criminal charges and has repeatedly denied all allegations.

The school district in a response to the counterclaim said an independent review found that the allegations against Blake were credible.

Joseph Foley told the newspaper that he did want to comment on the counterclaim.

