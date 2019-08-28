Ex-teacher admits to recording pornographic videos of teens in bathroom for years

(WHDH) — A former high school language arts teacher admitted to secretly recording pornographic videos of teenagers in his basement bathroom over a five-year period during an appearance in federal court on Monday.

William Derek Williams, 39, of Cameron, Missouri, pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Williams, who also recently worked as part-time high school multimedia teacher, admitted during his plea that he secretly filmed three different victims from January 2013 to September 2018 while they were in the basement bathroom of his residence.

In September, authorities say a then-15-year-old victim discovered a hidden camera, designed to look like a cell phone charger plug. The victim opened the device and retrieved a micro SD card, inserted it into his phone, and saw a secretly-recorded video of himself.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Williams’ home after the victim turned over the SD card and seized other devices that contained pornographic videos of two other teenage victims who were secretly recorded.

Authorities say a laptop contained five distinct videos produced on five different days of a then-16-year-old victim, in addition to a second SD card that contained several pornographic videos of a third victim who was between 14 and 16 years old.

Williams faces a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

