BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A former Maine special education teacher who secretly shot videos up women’s skirts will spend nine months in prison.

Bangor Daily News reports 30-year-old Benjamin Emmott, of Winterport, was sentenced Wednesday in Bangor after pleading guilty to 13 counts of invasion of privacy. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Police began an investigation when a person found a thumb drive containing graphic images in a car they bought from Emmott.

Investigators say Emmott had captured hundreds of upskirt images over a decade. He wasn’t charged for all of the images because the statute of limitations ran out.

Emmott resigned from his job in Bangor Schools’ special education program following the investigation. Investigators found no evidence that he filmed any students.

Emmott apologized during sentencing.

