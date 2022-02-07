BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday marked two years since a man was shot by Boston police after a high-speed chase that started at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Friends and family gathered in the parking lot of the Star Market in Chestnut Hill around 9:30 a.m. for the vigil and renewed their demands for an independent investigation into this death.

“The loss of a loved one is always painful, But, knowing that his life was taken so violently and carelessly is excruciating– and I live with this pain every day,” Root’s sister, Jennifer Root Bannon said.

Officers first shot at Root outside the hospital after investigators say he showed what appeared to be a firearm before taking off.

In March of 2020, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office cleared the officers who shot Root of any wrongdoing.

