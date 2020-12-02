Exit renumbering begins on Mass. Pike, Route 6 later this month

BOSTON (WHDH) - The installation of new milepost-based signs for exits on highways and roadways in the Bay State is slated to begin later this month, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Installation of the new exit signs will begin along the Mass. Pike in Boston and on Route 6 in Bourne on Sunday, Dec. 13, MassDOT said.

Exit numbering conversion will begin on the eastbound side of the highway in Bourne and proceed to Orleans before work shifts to the westbound side.

The construction duration will take about two weeks for each side of the highways and it will typically be completed during the overnight hours.

Work on the Mass. Pike will begin on the westbound side of the interstate in Boston out to New York and last for about two weeks before crews flip around to change the signs on the eastbound side.

MassDOT’s Statewide Exit Renumbering Project will convert all exit numbers on roadways, per Federal Highway Administration requirements.

Interstates and roadways in Massachusetts have always utilized a sequential exit numbering method.

Massachusetts, Delaware, and New Hampshire are the only states that have not yet shifted to the milepost-based signs.

New sign installations began in the fall and are anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2021.

Old exit numbers will stay up for two years after the changes are completed.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)