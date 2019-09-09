Extremely rare two-tone lobster caught off New England

(WHDH) — An extremely rare two-tone lobster was recently caught off the coast of New England.

The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries shared a photo of the black-and-red crustacean, which has a 1 in 50 million chance of being caught, according to the University of Maine.

“Thank you to island fisherman, Captain Daryl Dunham, F/V Force of Habit, for sharing this unique lobster with us,” the center said in a Facebook post.

The lobster will be on display in a tank at the center’s Discovery Wharf through mid-October.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)