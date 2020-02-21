FAA investigating after airplane goes off runway at Beverly Regional Airport

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) – The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating after a small plane went off the runway at Beverly Regional Airport on Friday.

The Piper PA-28 “landed long” and ran off the end of Runway 16 at the airport around 2 p.m., according to the FAA.

The student pilot was practicing at the Beverly Flight Center and was the only person on the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Upon takeoff, the pilot said he noticed the plane was veering to the left before he decided to land it on a “grass-covered safety area beyond the edge of the runway.”

Officials said he was not seriously injured.

First Responders say the airplane was not leaking any fluids but was damaged during the landing.

“The airport reponed at 2:40.p.m., except for Runway 09, which remains closed while the aircraft is removed.”

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

