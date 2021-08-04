BOSTON (WHDH) - Fall Out Boy on Wednesday announced that they will not perform at Fenway Park this week because one of the band’s team members has tested positive for COVID-19.

The popular rock band was slated to play alongside Green Day, Weezer, and The Interrupters at Boston’s beloved ballpark on Thursday night.

The band will also miss Wednesday’s show at Citi Field in New York.

In a statement, Fall Out Boy said, “Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

Green Day, Weezer, and The Interrupters will perform as scheduled.

Guns N’ Roses performed at Fenway on Tuesday. Billy Joel is slated to perform on Wednesday.

