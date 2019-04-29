Fall River police searching for shooting suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man wanted in connection with a shots fired incident earlier this month.

At 4:58 a.m. on April 17, two men wearing hooded jackets were recorded walking in front of Marques Market on North Main Street before one of the men pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired a round through the window, according to Fall River police.

The two men then allegedly walked west on Cove Street.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and a beard who was wearing eyeglasses and a baggy jacket with an emblem on the left chest area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. John McDonald at 508-324-2796. Anonymous tips can be called in to 508-672-8477 (TIPS).

