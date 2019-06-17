Fall River police seek help in search for person who shot, paralyzed cat

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help as they work to track down the person who shot a cat with a pellet gun, leaving the animal paralyzed.

Officers responding to a home on Pokross Street on Sunday night spoke with a 57-year-old man who said his outdoor cat, Bella, was wounded by an apparent pellet gun shot, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The cat was taken to the Swansea Veterinary Hospital, where pellet fragments were found lodged in the cat’s spine. Police say the animal’s hindquarters are now paralyzed.

Police believe the cat was snot between 3 and 5 p.m.

Anyone with Information is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the TIPS line at 508-324-8477.

